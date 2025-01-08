The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

In Tibet, Earthquake Survivors Face Freezing Weather Conditions — Rescuers rushed to distribute blankets and tents to those displaced by the magnitude-7.1 quake that struck Tibetan villages near Nepal, toppling over 3,000 homes.

Opinion: ‘Trump Is at His Absolute Worst in a Crisis’: Three Columnists Imagine the World Ahead — What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing Trump and his team in foreign policy and national security? By David French, Lydia Polgreen and Bret Stephens.

Why More Chinese Companies Are Getting Sued by Aggrieved Investors — The number of class-action lawsuits accepted by China’s courts has jumped in the last few months as the government seeks to boost confidence in the stock market.

Why Southeast Asia is Becoming a Manufacturing Hub for Chinese Investments — Southeast Asia is becoming a magnet for Chinese companies wanting to relocate their mid-to-upstream supply chain to avoid the United States’ stricter tariff policies.

Surge in Chinese Overseas Tourism Set for Lunar New Year — Many Chinese travelers are opting to head to destinations in East and Southeast Asia for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, underscoring a gradual recovery in outbound travel.

Markets Sound Alarm Over Deflationary Spiral in China — Investors are increasingly concerned that China risks sliding into an economic malaise that could last decades.

China Renews Car Trade-In Subsidy to Boost Hybrid, EV Sales — China has renewed a trade-in subsidy of up to 20,000 yuan ($2,730) to help underpin sales of fuel-efficient vehicles, including electric cars and hybrids.

Opinion: Scott Bessent Can Break China’s Stubborn Central Bank, Too — Beijing will have no choice but to weaken the yuan if Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary takes an activist approach to bond issuance. By Shuli Ren.

