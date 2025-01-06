The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

TikTok and Government Clash in Last Round of Supreme Court Briefs — The briefs, filed a week before oral arguments, offered sharply differing accounts of China’s influence over the site and the role of the First Amendment.

U.S. Hits Chinese Cybersecurity Company With Sanctions After Breach — The agency imposed penalties on a company it blamed for supporting the Chinese hacking group Flax Typhoon in a 2022-23 infiltration.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s PBOC Vows More Support for Innovation and Consumption — China’s central bank said it will step up financial support for technology innovation and consumption stimulation as part of a continued effort to revive economic growth.

China Enticing Taiwanese to Live There Stirs Concern in Taipei — Efforts to entice more Taiwanese people to get permits to live on the mainland is prompting concern that Beijing could be laying the groundwork to justify intervention in the self-governing island’s affairs.

Xi Says China Must Win ‘Tough, Protracted’ Fight Against Graft — Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his country must prevail in the fight against graft, signaling that he’ll remain focused on rooting out dirty officials in 2025.

Reuters

Chinese exchanges ask big fund managers to restrict stock selling — At least four large mutual funds received calls from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 and 3, asking them to buy more stocks than they sold each day.

China’s top diplomat heads to Africa as West’s attention dwindles — Foreign Minister Wang Yi being in Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad and Nigeria highlights the consistency of China’s engagement with Africa, analysts say.

Other Publications