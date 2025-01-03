The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

U.S. Weighs Ban on Chinese Drones, Citing National Security Concerns — The Commerce Department requested that private companies comment on the implications of the rule by March. The final decision will fall to the Trump administration.

Trump’s Falsehoods Aside, China’s Influence Over Global Ports Raises Concerns — The president-elect inaccurately said that Chinese soldiers operate the Panama Canal. But China’s strategic positions in shipping worry Washington officials.

Caixin

Will 2025 Herald an IPO Revival in China? — Venture capital firms are cautiously optimistic they’ll be able to cash out of their investments as the stock market warms up again and regulators encourage alternative exit channels.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China will sharply increase funding from treasury bonds to spur growth in 2025 — Special treasury bonds will be used to fund large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins.

Tesla’s China sales hit record high in 2024, bucking global decline — But exports from China dropped to about 260,000 last year, their worst performance since 2021.

Other Publications