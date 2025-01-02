The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Hits Dozens of U.S. Companies With Trade Controls — The move was the latest escalation in the back and forth between Beijing and Washington over products considered vital to national security.

Xi Jinping, China’s Leader, Nods to Economic Challenges — In a New Year’s address, Xi Jinping made a rare acknowledgment of the flagging economy while reiterating the government’s growth targets.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Brazilian Miner Boosts Rare Earths Output in Challenge to China’s Grip — China’s dominance has the U.S. and allies scouring the globe for alternative sources.

Opinion: A ‘Made in China’ Crisis Awaits Big Auto — The Asian nation’s EVs and exports, coupled with rising protectionism, promise a year of restructuring ahead. By Liam Denning.

Reuters

Other Publications