The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire's daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world's leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Donald Trump’s first 100 days: can Beijing stop downwards spiral in U.S.-China ties? — Early contact with new administration seen as an important ‘window of opportunity’ for Beijing to help set the course of future relations.

China to spur mergers in US$1.6 trillion stockbroking sector after Guotai-Haitong deal: analysts — More government-led deals are likely to emerge in 2025 following the megamerger of Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Raises Salaries for Government Workers to Boost Spending — President Xi Jinping has declared boosting domestic consumption the top priority for 2025.

China’s December Home Sales Stay Flat in Sign of Stabilization — The value of new-home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies for the month remained unchanged from a year earlier.

Reuters

China factory activity grows more slowly, services recover — Improved domestic demand could benefit manufacturers amid a global economic slowdown, reducing the impact of proposed new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Cocoa tops global commodities rally for 2nd year, steel ingredients struggle on China demand — Steel-making coal will end as the worst performer, hit by slow growth in China.

