The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

How America First will transform the world in 2025 — In different ways, the US, Russia and China have all become revisionist powers that are seeking radical change to the status quo.

Beijing seeks to curb ‘shakedown’ detentions of Chinese executives — Senior figures at more than 80 listed companies were held by local authorities in 2024, FT analysis finds.

The New York Times

Caixin

How Profit-Driven Law Enforcement Can Kill Businesses — Tighter central oversight needed to close loopholes that allow profit-driven law enforcement overreach.

China Sets Up New Division to Advance its Low-Altitude Economy — The Low-Altitude Economy Development Division will coordinate policies, plans and infrastructure development.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Record Dividend Payout Intensifies Pressure on the Yuan — Overseas-listed firms’ cash payouts weigh on demand for yuan, which is already under pressure from a weak economy and the threat of U.S. tariffs.

JBS, Marfrig Shares Drop as China Launches Beef-Import Probe — Protectionist moves would likely hurt Brazil’s exports.

Reuters

Other Publications