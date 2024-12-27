The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

Chinese EV Battery Maker CATL Seeks Hong Kong Listing — A growing list of prominent Chinese companies have eyed Hong Kong for second listings.

Driver in China Car-Ramming Attack Sentenced to Death — Incident that left 35 people dead drew condemnation from Xi Jinping and spurred efforts to tamp down unrest.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Opinion: Why the U.S. Could Come Out Ahead in a Tariff War — China and Europe are struggling economically. That gives the U.S. the advantage in weathering a tariff war. By Eswar Prasad.

Caixin

Regulators Interrupt ByteDance Micro Drama App’s Run of Success — Hongguo suspends release of new titles after authorities issue warning about problematic content.

Chart of the Day: The Military Brass Ensnared in China’s Anti-Corruption Campaign — A total of 13 full generals, 18 lieutenant generals, and more than 50 major generals have fallen from grace in recent years.

South China Morning Post

How should Beijing intervene to save Chinese firms from vicious competition? — A storm is gathering strength in China’s overheated industries, and its name is neijuan, as government intervention squares up against the law of the jungle.

Shanghai aims to be global medical AI hub by 2027 — Despite U.S. export curbs on advanced chips, China’s financial powerhouse is betting big on medical AI.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s Xi will visit Russia in 2025, Russian ambassador says — China’s foreign ministry did not confirm the visit, but reiterated that the two countries maintained close contacts at all levels.

What is China’s Jinjiang, the BYD contractor under fire in Brazil? — The construction company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen.

Other Publications