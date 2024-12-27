The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- Chinese EV Battery Maker CATL Seeks Hong Kong Listing — A growing list of prominent Chinese companies have eyed Hong Kong for second listings.
- Driver in China Car-Ramming Attack Sentenced to Death — Incident that left 35 people dead drew condemnation from Xi Jinping and spurred efforts to tamp down unrest.
The Financial Times
- How a Mao-era system creates second-class citizens in modern China — Calls grow to scrap hukou household registration system to unleash pent-up consumption.
- China launches biggest amphibious assault ship in projection of military power — Vessel described as ‘light aircraft carrier’ unveiled a day after test flights of new fighter jet prototypes.
- BYD fires subcontractor building Brazil EV factory after forced labour claims — Brazilian officials say conditions were ‘extremely degrading’ at construction site for Chinese carmaker.
- Opinion: Macau’s big money days are behind it — Gambling crimes bill would be highly effective in enforcing Beijing’s crackdown on illicit capital outflows from China. By Lex.
The New York Times
- Opinion: Why the U.S. Could Come Out Ahead in a Tariff War — China and Europe are struggling economically. That gives the U.S. the advantage in weathering a tariff war. By Eswar Prasad.
Caixin
- Regulators Interrupt ByteDance Micro Drama App’s Run of Success — Hongguo suspends release of new titles after authorities issue warning about problematic content.
- Chart of the Day: The Military Brass Ensnared in China’s Anti-Corruption Campaign — A total of 13 full generals, 18 lieutenant generals, and more than 50 major generals have fallen from grace in recent years.
South China Morning Post
- How should Beijing intervene to save Chinese firms from vicious competition? — A storm is gathering strength in China’s overheated industries, and its name is neijuan, as government intervention squares up against the law of the jungle.
- Shanghai aims to be global medical AI hub by 2027 — Despite U.S. export curbs on advanced chips, China’s financial powerhouse is betting big on medical AI.
Nikkei Asia
- Chinese carmaker GAC to start production of humanoid robot in 2026 — Wheeled design said to slash power consumption by 80% from similar products.
- China LCD pioneer doubles down on chips with Eswin unit IPO — Wafer maker Eswin Material aims to speed growth under Chairman Wang Dongsheng.
- Trump tariffs would inflate prices of Chinese-dominated products — From toasters to umbrellas, U.S. shoppers would have little choice but to pay more.
- Opinion: Trump 2.0 is on collision course with Xi’s ‘Made in China 2025’ dream — China’s economy will be bombarded by a Trumpian storm of policy pivots no one can predict. By William Pesek.
Bloomberg
- Trump’s Tariff Threats Are Setting Off a Global Supply Chain ‘Freakout’ — U.S. and European companies are frontloading orders and weighing price hikes while Chinese factories hunt for buyers elsewhere.
- Nio’s Mass Market Push Draws Scorn as EV Maker Promises a Profit — Once regarded as one of China’s brightest electric vehicle stars, Nio has had several near-death experiences.
- Chinese Bonds Post Best Returns in Decade With More Gains Seen — Chinese bonds have beaten major global peers this year as prolonged economic weakness and a slowdown in consumer spending drive bets for more monetary easing.
- China’s Local-Finance Cleanup Opens New Chapter With State Firms — Economists see potential for “central government financing vehicles.”
Reuters
- China’s Xi will visit Russia in 2025, Russian ambassador says — China’s foreign ministry did not confirm the visit, but reiterated that the two countries maintained close contacts at all levels.
- What is China’s Jinjiang, the BYD contractor under fire in Brazil? — The construction company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen.
Other Publications
- Associated Press: China probes personal disputes after mass killings. Many fear further infringement on freedoms — The increasing reach into people’s private lives raises concerns at a time when the Chinese state has already tightened its grip over all social and political aspects in the East Asian nation.
- Foreign Affairs: How Tariffs Can Help America — Economists have drawn the wrong lessons from the failures of the 1930s.
- Foreign Affairs: The Real Stakes of the AI Race — What America, China, and Middle Powers stand to gain and lose.
- The Washington Post: Opinion: Killing the budget bill let China off the hook — Donald Trump and Elon Musk derailed an effort to increase oversight of U.S. tech investments in China. By Josh Rogin.