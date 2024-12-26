The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Why Taiwan’s Foxconn, an iPhone Supplier, Is Investing in Texas and Thailand — The Apple supplier has spent millions in the United States, India and Mexico over the past two years to lessen its dependence on China.

Opinion: I Never Felt Like This in China Before — America must compete with China, but there’s also a complicated reality that both countries have to face. By Thomas L. Friedman.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months — The probe will be extended to April 5 due to the “complexity” of the investigation, the commerce ministry said.

China revises up 2023 GDP, sees little impact on 2024 growth — Policy support late this year has set China on track for a growth target of “around 5%” as activity warmed slightly, but potential U.S. tariff hikes weigh on prospects for next year.

Other Publications