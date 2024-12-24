The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The ‘Invisible Wall’ Amplifying China’s Population Doom Loop — A two-tier system that has long made workers leave offspring behind in villages is cutting into birthrates.

Don’t Look Now, but China’s AI Is Catching Up Fast — Startups use workarounds to challenge OpenAI in some areas despite lack of leading-edge chips.

The Financial Times

Private equity investors trapped in China as top firms fail to find exit deals — Sales and listings of Chinese companies by world’s biggest buyout groups have ground to a halt, data shows.

The New York Times

Questions Emerge About Data Used by China to Defend Against Doping Allegations — China and the World Anti-Doping Agency say that positive tests for a banned drug among elite Chinese swimmers were a result of unwitting contamination. But the science behind that assertion is not so clear.

Caixin

Chinese Automakers Urged to Use Malaysia as a Global Launchpad — The Southeast Asian nation may not have a big market for EVs, but China’s car companies are moving in as the government has big plans to develop the industry.

Alibaba Veteran Liu Zheng Joins Ant as Chief Financial Officer — Liu’s appointment came amid rumors of an Ant Group IPO, something the fintech giant denies.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Property Stock Rebound Faces a Reality Check in 2025 — A stimulus-fueled rally has faltered over the past two months, and economists predict home prices, sales will continue to slide.

Brazil Halts BYD Site After Workers Found in ‘Slave’ Conditions — Brazilian authorities said they had rescued 163 Chinese workers building a new EV factory for BYD in the northeast state of Bahia.

Reuters

Exclusive: China plans record $411 billion special treasury bond issuance next year — The planned special treasury bond issuance next year would be the largest on record and underscores Beijing’s willingness to go even deeper into debt to counter deflationary forces.

Other Publications