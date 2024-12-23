The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Baidu-Geely Joint EV Failure Reflects Treacherousness of Chinese Market — Ji Yue Auto’s powerful backers couldn’t save it from price wars or missteps.

Four Things to Know About China’s 2025 Economic Outlook — At two major meetings this month, China’s leadership resolved to deal with the country’s economic headwinds, including the protracted real estate slump and weak domestic demand.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications