The Daily Roundup

Biden Prepares to Target Chinese Legacy Chips With Trade Investigation — The investigation could result in tariffs on older types of chips from China, though the decision would ultimately fall to Trump.

Biden Administration Takes First Step to Retaliate Against China Over Hack — The Commerce Department is banning the few remaining operations of China Telecom in the United States, a move that appears unlikely to deter Beijing from conducting sophisticated cyberoperations.

TikTok Asks Supreme Court to Block Law Banning Its U.S. Operations — The company and its Chinese parent invoked the First Amendment in urging the justices to step in before a Jan. 19 deadline to sell or be shut down.

China’s Investment Bankers Struggle With Low Pay, Few Deals and Fear of Arrests — An ideological shift in the country, and the arrests of bankers at multiple securities firms and lenders have shaken the industry and derailed careers.

China’s Factories Seek to Trump-Proof Business by Going Global — Bloomberg News reporters spoke with factory managers and executives across China to find out how they’re preparing for a second trade war with a Trump-led U.S.

Opinion: The Trump-Xi Bromance Has a Chance in 2025 — The US-China relationship will be better served by collaboration, not acrimony. The moment for better ties could come next year. By Karishma Vaswani.

