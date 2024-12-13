The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Chinese Fugitives Forfeit Luxury London Homes Amid Fraud Probe — Businessman Tian Wenjun and his wife, who are wanted by police in China, offered the homes as part of a 12 million pound settlement with the U.K. agency responsible for fighting organized crime.

Slovenia Touts Itself as Investment Destination for China’s Auto, Green Tech Firms — Country is one of several positioning itself as gateway to the European market as trade tensions ratchet up.

How Livestreaming Snake-Oil Sellers Exploit Advertising Loopholes — If Wang Meng hadn’t gotten sick last December, she might not have realized the sway health livestreamers have over her mother.

What China’s Persistent Deflation Means for the World — Policymakers have pledged to do more to shore up growth and ease price declines, using some of their most direct language in years.

Educated Young Chinese Turn to Tour Guiding as Job Market Wavers — A growing number of young Chinese are getting certified to become tour guides, driven by unstable job prospects in white-collar work and hopeful that a domestic vacation boom will provide steady pay.

Opinion: Can Crypto Bros Save Luxury in 2025? — With asset prices including Bitcoin rising, high-end groups are looking to the US to offset China weakness. By Andrea Felsted.

China eyes negotiations as Trump threatens new tariffs — Armed with the lessons of the last trade war during Trump’s first term, China is seeking to amass bargaining chips to kick off talks with a new U.S. administration on contentious aspects of bilateral ties.

China’s new tactic against Taiwan: drills ‘that dare not speak their name’ — “Just as water retains no constant shape, so in warfare there are no constant conditions,” the defence ministry said, a cryptic statement that neither confirmed nor denied that Beijing had been holding military exercises.

China’s bond market sees more economic pain ahead — Investors in Chinese bonds head for 2025 betting there will be no miraculous recovery in the economy, putting them at odds with an equities market that has wagered on a revival in consumption.

