The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

China to Expand Private Pension Program Nationwide — Workers covered by the nation’s basic pension insurance system can voluntarily open private pension accounts.

Chinese Solar Stocks Shrug Off New U.S. Tariffs — Chinese solar stocks largely shrugged off new U.S. tariffs on imports of China-made solar wafers and polysilicon, key materials used in manufacturing solar cells.

China Comes Out Swinging as Trump Trade War Looms — Beijing is brandishing an expanded arsenal of countermeasures as President-elect Donald Trump threatens across-the-board tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

The Financial Times

Philippines considers new UN case against Beijing over South China Sea activity — Manila hopes to enlist other countries to add to pressure on China.

The New York Times

How a Feminist Comedy Came to Rule China’s Box Office — “Her Story” touches on sensitive topics in China, like censorship and gender inequality. But its humorous, nonconfrontational approach may have helped it pass censors.

Caixin

Baidu-Geely EV Brand Pledges to Maintain Deliveries as Backers’ Support Wavers — Ji Yue said it will continue to deliver cars, even as sources say that the internet giant has cut off its investment and the automaker has stopped contract manufacturing the brand’s vehicles.

How China is Cracking Down on Border Trade Smugglers — Regulations that offer border residents a duty-free income are coming under greater scrutiny amid growing abuse.

Saudi Arabia Presents Promising Market for Chinese Green Tech — Nestled in the Saudi Arabian desert, plants and vegetables grow inside a greenhouse constructed with rows of glass panels.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Instagram-Style Xiaohongshu Crosses $1 Billion in Profit — Xiaohongshu, the Instagram-style app that took off among younger Chinese during the pandemic, is on track to double profits to more than $1 billion in 2024 ahead of a potential IPO.

Thousands of Chinese EVs Clog Up Brazil’s Ports in Slowdown — Brazilian ports have been clogged this year with upwards of 70,000 unsold Chinese EVs, in a sign of how hard it’s becoming for China’s automakers to keep up their robust growth.

China’s Lust for Gold Exploited by Scammers, Money Launderers — Jewelry stores across China have been receiving mysterious, unusually large orders for gold bars from customers who ask for the precious metal to be posted to faraway addresses in the nation.

Reuters

Other Publications