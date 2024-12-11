The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.
The Wall Street Journal
- Potential U.S. Policy Changes Pose Risks to Asian Economies, ADB Says — Asian economies are set to keep growing steadily this year and the next, but momentum has moderated, the Asian Development Bank said.
The Financial Times
- Biden to hit Chinese cleantech imports with more tariffs — Parting shot at geopolitical rival is effort to shelter US manufacturers from green-energy powerhouse.
The New York Times
- Biden Administration Looks to Reinforce U.S.-China Ties Ahead of Trump’s Return — Senior Treasury officials are holding a final round of talks with a new round of economic volatility on the horizon.
Caixin
- Share Cancellation Key to Ensuring PBOC’s Relending Tool Stabilizes Stock Market, Insiders Say — Firms which take out cheap loans to buy back shares shouldn’t simply reward their executives with equity handouts.
- Chasing Chip Talent to Keep the Boom Alive — Global semiconductor companies are teaming up with universities to ensure they continue to get the expertise they need to drive the industry.
South China Morning Post
- Chinese surveillance firm Uniview calls on US to reconsider its trade sanction — Uniview was added to Washington’s trade blacklist for enabling certain ‘human rights violations’, according to the US Commerce Department.
- Huawei making moves in China’s robotics industry with Jimu investment, new embodied AI hub — Huawei’s increased investment in Jimu comes a month after it opened an embodied artificial intelligence centre in Shenzhen.
- Opinion: How China’s fast-transforming economy can avoid painful L-shaped growth — The country has all the tools – and resilience – it needs to adapt to its new geopolitical environment and accelerate the domestic transformation. By Zhang Jun.
- Opinion: Why China is taking on more responsibility in Central Asia — Amid increasing investments and a greater emphasis on security, China’s presence in Central Asia differs from its outreach to other regions. By Nigel Li.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s Skyworth in talks to buy Funai Electric’s TV business — Embattled Walmart supplier saddled with back taxes and unpaid wages.
- Infineon sees demand for local semiconductor production in China: CEO — Power semiconductor leader aims for 1bn euro mark in AI-related revenue.
- EV maker Neta hits skids with layoffs, lawsuits and resignations — Woes cast doubt on IPO and highlight hard road for China’s smaller players.
- In Indonesia, smartphone makers want sales, Jakarta wants investment — Oppo, Samsung and Apple see growth potential but the price is more local manufacturing.
- Opinion: Jimmy Lai’s trial is a test of global resolve on Beijing’s overreach — Prosecution of Lai sends a chilling message: No one is safe from state’s long arm. By Luke de Pulford.
Bloomberg
- Trump’s Return Gives China a Shot at Being the Next Weather Superpower — The conservative Project 2025 roadmap calls for slashing NOAA funding at a time when China is investing heavily in climate research.
- Xi Readies Bargaining Chips for US Trade War — China got a head start on a looming trade war with the US by showcasing a new range of tools it’s prepared to use if Donald Trump makes good on his threat to punish the world’s second-biggest economy with tariffs.
- China Watchdog Orders Temu-Owner PDD to Fix Refunds Policy — China’s top markets watchdog summoned PDD Holdings Inc. executives to order the company to fix its refunds-first policy, taking aim at a practice that a growing number of merchants argue hurts their bottom line.
- China Cybersecurity Firm Sanctioned, Employee Charged by US — The US sanctioned a Chinese company it accused of working for intelligence agencies and charged one of its employees with hacking into the computer systems of thousands of businesses across the globe, including American critical infrastructure firms.
- Opinion: Starmer’s China Reset Has a Supersized Problem — Britain needs to establish a clear line between principle and economic interests. By Matthew Brooker.
Reuters
- Island in the crosshairs — The U.S. is pouring billions of dollars into protecting its Pacific stronghold of Guam from a Chinese onslaught. But the technical challenges are considerable, China’s weapons are growing more advanced, and Guamanians worry that missile defenses could make their home more of a target.
- Chinese authorities are considering a weaker yuan as Trump trade risks loom — The contemplated move reflects China’s recognition that it needs bigger economic stimulus to combat Trump’s threats of punitive trade measures, people with knowledge of the matter said.
- China says it takes ‘necessary measures’ to defend sovereignty over Taiwan — A senior Taiwanese official said they believed the surge in activity was meant to send a political message to the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Other Publications
- Foreign Policy: The Era of Supply Chain Spy Wars Is Here — How the United States can prepare for the new world of state-led sabotage.
- The Washington Post: It’s not just TikTok. You probably use lots of Chinese technology. — We can’t and won’t ban every technology from China. So now what?