The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

Potential U.S. Policy Changes Pose Risks to Asian Economies, ADB Says — Asian economies are set to keep growing steadily this year and the next, but momentum has moderated, the Asian Development Bank said.

The Financial Times

Biden to hit Chinese cleantech imports with more tariffs — Parting shot at geopolitical rival is effort to shelter US manufacturers from green-energy powerhouse.

The New York Times

Biden Administration Looks to Reinforce U.S.-China Ties Ahead of Trump’s Return — Senior Treasury officials are holding a final round of talks with a new round of economic volatility on the horizon.

Caixin

Share Cancellation Key to Ensuring PBOC’s Relending Tool Stabilizes Stock Market, Insiders Say — Firms which take out cheap loans to buy back shares shouldn’t simply reward their executives with equity handouts.

Chasing Chip Talent to Keep the Boom Alive — Global semiconductor companies are teaming up with universities to ensure they continue to get the expertise they need to drive the industry.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Island in the crosshairs — The U.S. is pouring billions of dollars into protecting its Pacific stronghold of Guam from a Chinese onslaught. But the technical challenges are considerable, China’s weapons are growing more advanced, and Guamanians worry that missile defenses could make their home more of a target.

Chinese authorities are considering a weaker yuan as Trump trade risks loom — The contemplated move reflects China’s recognition that it needs bigger economic stimulus to combat Trump’s threats of punitive trade measures, people with knowledge of the matter said.

China says it takes ‘necessary measures’ to defend sovereignty over Taiwan — A senior Taiwanese official said they believed the surge in activity was meant to send a political message to the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Other Publications