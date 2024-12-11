logo for print

Angela Merkel’s Blind Spot on China

The former German chancellor pursued ever closer economic ties between Germany, the EU and China while in office. But in her new memoir, she glosses over many inconvenient truths about the consequences of her approach.

Cover Story

Risky Business

Southeast Asia’s runaway gambling industry has created chaos — both to the detriment and advantage of China.

The Evolution of the UFLPA

  • Review the origins and impact of the UFLPA
  • Understand ongoing enforcement challenges
  • Use data to reveal connections to forced labor
