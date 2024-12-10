The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- Beijing Shifts Stance on Economy, but Words Alone Won’t Be Enough — Markets might hope for a stimulative silver bullet from China, but the reality is more complex.
- China Stages Largest Show of Force in Decades After U.S. Visit by Taiwan’s Lai — Taiwanese authorities said they were seeing “major elements of a military drill” over a vast expanse of air and sea.
- To Fight Forced Labor, Shein and Patagonia Dig Into the Atomic Makeup of Their Clothes — Under pressure to stop goods tied to human rights and environmental abuses from seeping into their supply chains, companies are turning to isotopic testing, a scientific method allowing them to peer into the atomic makeup of materials in their products.
- China Exports Growth Slows Unexpectedly, Imports Drop Further — China’s exports grew at a slower pace in November, falling short of economists’ expectations that trade tensions would offer a boost as businesses front-load shipments to get ahead of tariffs.
- Chinese Cosmetics Maker Surges in Trading Debut — Mao Geping Cosmetics shares jumped in their trading debut in Hong Kong after an oversubscribed offering that underscores appetite for fresh listings in the Asian financial hub.
- In China’s Rapidly Aging Cities, Young People Flee and Few Babies Are Born — Fushun, where roughly a third of the population is 60 or above, offers a snapshot of nation’s future.
- Treasury Wine Buys China Foothold for Penfolds Luxury Brand — Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates is firming plans for permanent production of its storied Penfolds brand in China with the acquisition of a vineyard in the country’s premier wine region.
- Nvidia Probed in China Over Possible Antimonopoly Violations — Beijing opened the investigation a week after the U.S. placed additional export controls on China’s access to high-end semiconductors.
- Opinion: China’s Economy on the Loose (Money) — When all else fails, Beijing tries easier credit again. By The Editorial Board.
The Financial Times
- Trump’s return casts a shadow over China’s success in US solar sector — Chinese manufacturers have benefited from Biden-era subsidies — but that may be about to change.
- China’s CATL to build $4.3bn battery factory with Stellantis in European expansion — Deal for Spanish plant comes despite EU efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese technology.
- Xi says China will remain world’s ‘growth engine’ — Stocks rise after Beijing signals more measures to boost economy.
- China Evergrande liquidators put founder’s private jet up for sale — Airbus plane was one of several markers of wealth amassed by Hui Ka Yan during now-collapsed developer’s boom years.
- China launches antitrust probe into Nvidia — Move comes as tensions deepen between Washington and Beijing over development of AI.
- Opinion: China’s beauty market is a sight for sore eyes — If shoppers are plumping for homegrown — and are willing to pay up for beauty — it bodes well for growth of local brands. By Lex.
The New York Times
- Taiwan Says China Has Deployed Largest Fleet of Ships in Decades — Taiwan is on high alert in response to China’s unannounced deployment of naval and Coast Guard ships, as tensions rise over U.S. support for the island.
- China’s Critical Minerals Embargo Is Even Tougher Than Expected — Beijing ordered companies around the world not to allow critical minerals mined in China to reach the U.S., while deepening its efforts to replace imports with domestic products.
- China Eases Overall Monetary Policy Stance for First Time in 14 Years — Faced with a faltering economy and falling prices, the Politburo loosened the policy approach of China’s central bank and called for “extraordinary” measures.
Caixin
- China’s Auto Industry Reaches Turning Point as EV Exports Slow — China’s auto exporters are facing a watershed moment as Western powers have gone to great lengths to prevent their electric vehicle (EV) markets from being flooded with Chinese products.
- Opinion: ‘Moderately Loose’ Monetary Policy, Proactive Fiscal Measures Key to Reviving China’s Economy — The economic stimulus measures discussed at the Monday Politburo meeting can be summarized in two words: extraordinary and comprehensive. By Zhang Jun.
South China Morning Post
- China’s top chip design tool maker cedes control to state-owned firm after US blacklisting — Empyrean Technology is handing control of its board to its largest shareholder, a state-owned enterprise, after Washington blacklisted the software maker.
- As China’s population ages, can it unlock a second demographic dividend? — Employers in China asked to create jobs suitable for older workers, with close to 300 million people aged over 60.
- As China’s C919 gains momentum, local governments scramble to cash in — Regions are racing to sign deals with suppliers for the new aircraft, with hundreds of planes set to be built over the next few years.
- Opinion: Mixing Marx with Confucius: the heart of the matter for China — Xi Jinping wants the country to have its own belief system to counter Western values but there is one thing missing. By Josephine Ma.
- Opinion: How will China fight a new trade war under Trump 2.0? A museum exhibit may offer a clue — With hindsight from Trump’s first term, Beijing could adopt a different approach this time around. By Zhou Xin.
Nikkei Asia
- Ferdinand Marcos says South China Sea resupply missions to go on — President says Philippines will ‘never be part of escalation’ as tensions flare.
- Hong Kong fuels panda fever to spur spending with help from Beijing — City now has six pandas, the largest number outside mainland.
- Taiwan Kuomintang grandee remixes formula for China relations — Party’s ‘one China’ ideology under pressure as it seeks path back to presidency.
Bloomberg
- Europe’s Big Battery Ambitions Are Failing, and China Is Benefiting — Northvolt’s cash crunch and local factories getting canceled undermine the region’s push to reduce reliance on Asia.
- China Is Cutting Off Drone Supplies Critical to Ukraine War Effort — China’s escalating conflict with the US over trade is now extending to the drones that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense.
- Huawei Suppliers to Face Further US Limits Under Defense Bill — US lawmakers are moving to prohibit the Pentagon from doing business with companies that sell computer chips and services to Huawei Technologies Co. under defense legislation that could put further pressure on suppliers to the Chinese tech champion.
Reuters
- China ready to go deeper into debt to counter Trump’s tariffs — After a meeting of top Communist Party officials, the Politburo, officials said they would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, and “more proactive” fiscal levers.
- Assad’s fall in Syria exposes limits of China’s Middle East diplomacy — The abrupt end to the rule of the authoritarian leader so explicitly backed by Xi only last year has dealt a blow to China’s diplomatic ambitions in the Middle East.
- Pacific Islands wait for Trump, wary of climate and China stance — While the U.S. has long held close defence ties with northern Pacific islands near its military base on Guam, Biden had sought to catch up to China’s influence-building in the South Pacific.
- Lithium supply surplus set to stay with battery makers’ help — China has some of the highest lithium mine costs, but many Chinese-owned lithium mines at home and in Australia and Africa are unlikely to close because they are integrated into downstream supply chains.
Other Publications
- The Washington Post: China reveals its playbook for dealing with impending Trump trade war — Beijing is responding to Biden administration actions decisively and swiftly — a warning to Donald Trump that it will play hardball this time, analysts say.
- The Economist: MAGA with Chinese characteristics — Why many in China cheer for Donald Trump, despite his tariffs and team of hawks.
- The Information: Why Big Amazon China Sellers Are Branching Out — A key group of Amazon sellers is becoming a lot less loyal to the shopping giant.