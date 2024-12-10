The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Taiwan Says China Has Deployed Largest Fleet of Ships in Decades — Taiwan is on high alert in response to China’s unannounced deployment of naval and Coast Guard ships, as tensions rise over U.S. support for the island.

China’s Critical Minerals Embargo Is Even Tougher Than Expected — Beijing ordered companies around the world not to allow critical minerals mined in China to reach the U.S., while deepening its efforts to replace imports with domestic products.

China Eases Overall Monetary Policy Stance for First Time in 14 Years — Faced with a faltering economy and falling prices, the Politburo loosened the policy approach of China’s central bank and called for “extraordinary” measures.

Caixin

China’s Auto Industry Reaches Turning Point as EV Exports Slow — China’s auto exporters are facing a watershed moment as Western powers have gone to great lengths to prevent their electric vehicle (EV) markets from being flooded with Chinese products.

Opinion: ‘Moderately Loose’ Monetary Policy, Proactive Fiscal Measures Key to Reviving China’s Economy — The economic stimulus measures discussed at the Monday Politburo meeting can be summarized in two words: extraordinary and comprehensive. By Zhang Jun.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Europe’s Big Battery Ambitions Are Failing, and China Is Benefiting — Northvolt’s cash crunch and local factories getting canceled undermine the region’s push to reduce reliance on Asia.

China Is Cutting Off Drone Supplies Critical to Ukraine War Effort — China’s escalating conflict with the US over trade is now extending to the drones that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense.

Huawei Suppliers to Face Further US Limits Under Defense Bill — US lawmakers are moving to prohibit the Pentagon from doing business with companies that sell computer chips and services to Huawei Technologies Co. under defense legislation that could put further pressure on suppliers to the Chinese tech champion.

Reuters

Other Publications