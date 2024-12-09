The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- China Auto Sales Sustain Momentum on Subsidies, Campaigns — The Chinese auto market extended its strong momentum, helped by the government’s trade-in policy.
- China Signals More Forceful Stimulus and Looser Monetary Policy — The move included the first loosening of its official stance on monetary policy in more than a decade as China braces for potentially escalating trade tensions.
- China Inflation Data Signals Continued Demand Weakness — China’s consumer price growth slowed in November suggesting persistent weak domestic demand despite Beijing’s push to revive spending.
- As Russia and China Rewrite Rules of War, NATO Adapts Its Game Plan — Cyber and energy security are priorities for the alliance’s new leader, as member nations share more intelligence to protect critical infrastructure.
- China Forex Reserves Climbed in November — China’s foreign-exchange reserves unexpectedly edged up in November, despite a weaker Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar amid tariff threats from the impending second Trump administration.
- Appeals Court Upholds U.S. Ban of TikTok — A three-judge panel ruled Congress has the power to shut down the Chinese-backed app in the U.S. because of national security concerns.
The Financial Times
- China loosens monetary policy stance for first time in 14 years — Markets rally as Communist party officials to meet in coming days to discuss country’s economic policy.
- China starts military movements after Taiwan leader’s first foreign trip — Beijing’s aviation authorities have partially restricted swaths of airspace, indicating imminent military activity.
- Global green subsidy race draws investor attention — Europe, the US and China are vying to be the most attractive destination for investment in sustainability.
- TikTok-owner ByteDance takes lead in race to capitalise on AI in China — Beijing-based company has lured top AI talent from local rivals while becoming China’s biggest buyer of Nvidia chips.
- TikTok fails to halt law that could lead to US ban — Further appeal expected for bipartisan measure targeting video app owned by China’s ByteDance over security concerns.
- Opinion: Europeans need to learn some lessons about power — and fast — The world has changed, but the EU’s worldview hasn’t changed with it. By Rana Foroohar.
- Opinion: How the chip war could turn under Trump — From tariffs to AI demand, US companies are pondering what comes next. By Chris Miller.
The New York Times
- How a Criminal With Close Ties to China Became a New York Power Broker — John Chan was a Chinatown gangster before remaking himself into a powerful force in New York politics — one closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party.
- Commerce Dept. Is on the Front Lines of China Policy — The department has confronted the challenge of China by restricting key exports, a policy that is likely to continue in the Trump administration.
- She Sued Over Transgender ‘Conversion Therapy,’ a First for China — Ling’er won a settlement payout from the hospital where she was held for three months against her will and subjected to electroshock therapy.
- A Space Lawyer on the Global Quest to Conquer the Moon — Lunar exploration in the 21st century offers a unique opportunity to unite us.
- TikTok Faces U.S. Ban After Appeals Court Denies Bid to Overturn New Law — The law will ban the video app in the United States by Jan. 19 if its owner, ByteDance, does not sell it to a non-Chinese company.
- Opinion: Trump’s Treasury Pick Isn’t Alarming, but He Is Unusual — Some of Scott Bessent’s economic views are outside the mainstream. But at least he’s qualified. By Peter Coy.
Caixin
- China to Launch National Disability Care Insurance System — The program, which comes as the country’s population is aging rapidly, could be rolled out before the end of the year, insiders say.
- Opinion: How Wholly Foreign-Owned Hospitals Can Help China’s Health Care Sector Level Up — A collaborative effort by the National Health Commission, Ministry of Commerce, and other departments introduced the Pilot Program for Expanding the Opening of the Solely Foreign-Funded Hospital Sector. By Caixin.
- Opinion: Will a Trump Presidency Give China a Bigger Role in Southeast Asia’s Energy Transition? — With Donald Trump returning to power as U.S. president in January, countries in Southeast Asia are carefully weighing the potential implications for their energy transition efforts. By Putra Adhiguna.
South China Morning Post
- Can China’s zero-tariff market access boost African economic fortunes? — More than 30 ‘least-developed countries’ can now export goods to China duty free, but lower value products mean limited upside for most, experts say.
- China’s Politburo revives crisis-era language in pledge to bolster economy — Decision-making body of Communist Party pledges to boost demand, stabilise property and stock markets after closely watched meeting.
- Jack Ma makes rare speech at Ant Group’s 20th anniversary, predicts AI-driven future — The Chinese entrepreneur addresses the fintech giant for the first time since it withdrew its mega IPO in 2020.
- No Black Friday windfall for Chinese sellers on Temu and Amazon as competition rises — Cut-to-the-bone pricing is eating into the profit margins of Chinese merchants selling online to global shoppers.
- Chinese students in US advised not to leave campus for holiday, in case Trump bars returns — American universities are trying to address an outpouring of concern among anxious international students fearing ‘worst-case scenario’.
Nikkei Asia
- Chinese and Indian drugmakers prepare to cash in on Ozempic craze — Unmet demand for obesity treatments creates opportunities for Asian manufacturers.
- Chinese startups race to upgrade cold chain logistics — Food security goals drive warehouse modernization but economic slowdown looms.
- ‘Modern Silk Road’ brings booming trade to China-Kazakhstan border — Cross-regional exchanges and live commerce flourish thanks to major railway project.
- Australia seals Nauru aid deal to counter China’s influence — Canberra offers budget, security funding in return for veto over third-country pacts.
- China’s theme parks lose their magic, with 40% earning no profit — One park averages 13 guests a day, aquarium cuts costs with fake whale shark.
Bloomberg
- China Targets Nvidia For Potential Breach of Monopoly Law — China has opened a probe into Nvidia Corp. over suspicions that the US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a landmark 2020 deal, taking aim at the AI heavyweight as Washington ramps up sanctions.
- China’s Solar Industry Looks to OPEC for Guide to Survival — China’s solar equipment manufacturers are learning they need to exercise restraint to survive.
- Taiwan on Alert as China Restricts Airspace in Potential Drills — Taiwan said China restricted airspace off its southeastern coast and sent naval vessels near the strait separating them, a sign Beijing may hold military drills in one of the world’s most tense geopolitical hotspots.
- Canada Seeks Stronger US Ties in Arctic to Counter Russia, China — Canada will establish two new Arctic consulates in Alaska and Greenland and appoint a dedicated Arctic ambassador as part of a long-awaited strategy for a region where Russia and China are seeking to assert their influence.
- Opinion: Beware of China’s Political Grandstanding on Stimulus — Beijing’s big ideas have not been followed by concrete actions. There are two plausible explanations. By Shuli Ren.
Reuters
- China regulators tell banks to expedite offshore company listings, sources say — The closed-door meetings and their details, which have not been reported previously, mark a strategic change for China after it framed rules for offshore fundraisings in March 2023.
Other Publications
- CFR: Will China Take Over the Global Auto Industry? — China’s electric vehicle capacity will soon match total Chinese domestic auto demand, and total Chinese auto production capacity is already over half of total global auto demand.
- The Economist: From Apple to Starbucks, Western firms’ China dreams are dying — Economic growth is slowing, competition is stiffening and geopolitical tensions loom.
- The Information: Amazon Makes AI-Assisted Tool Available to Chinese Sellers — Amazon is making its artificial intelligence-assisted selling tool available to select Chinese merchants, among other efforts aimed at better supporting sellers in the country.