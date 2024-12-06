The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.



The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump Picks Former Senator David Perdue to Be Ambassador to China — David Perdue would serve in the role at a time when the U.S.-China relationship is considered to be the most consequential in the world.

Trump’s Threats About the Dollar Could Push Other Countries to Find Alternatives — President-elect Donald J. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that seek to replace the dollar in trade or undermine its global reserve currency status.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications