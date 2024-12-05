The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Takes Harder Trade Stance as Trump Prepares for Office — Faltering U.S. industrial leadership has allowed China to take a harder trade stance as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

China Slaps Sanctions on 13 U.S. Defense Firms — The largely symbolic move is in response to the Biden administration’s latest arms sales to Taiwan, the island democracy that China considers its own.

Chanel’s Answer to the China Question — The house goes all out for its V.I.C.s.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China automakers pivot to hybrids for Europe to counter EV tariffs — The switch exposes the limits of the European Union’s electric vehicle tariff scheme.

Chinese buyers slash Canadian canola imports on fears of anti-dumping duty — Oilseed buyers in China have been shipping Canadian canola at a record pace since September.

Other Publications