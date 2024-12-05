The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- Dozens of Countries Hit in Chinese Telecom Hacking Campaign, Top U.S. Official Says — At least eight U.S. telecommunications firms were compromised in the attack, a senior White House official said.
- Beijing Has Picked Off Taiwan’s Remaining Allies. Taiwan Is Fighting Back. — In Guam, Lai Ching-te talks with House Speaker Mike Johnson while en route to Palau, the last of Taiwan’s three Pacific-nation allies.
- GSK, China’s Zhifei Extend Shingles Shot Collaboration to 2034 — GSK expects China’s largest vaccine maker to purchase volumes of Shingrix valued up to $2.9 billion at current exchange rates from 2024 to 2029.
The Financial Times
- Trump nominates Peter Navarro as senior economic adviser — China hawk who served in president-elect’s first term was imprisoned for contempt of Congress over 2021 Capitol attack.
- AstraZeneca appoints new China head after long-standing executive detained — Company veteran Iskra Reic moves to Shanghai after Leon Wang placed under investigation by authorities.
- China’s shift to local chips gains momentum from latest US export controls — Industry associations urge companies to switch, saying US semiconductors are ‘no longer safe or reliable.’
- Opinion: GM loses its golden goose in China — With a slowing market fuelling a price war between local brands, the party for foreign carmakers looks over for now. By Lex.
The New York Times
- China Takes Harder Trade Stance as Trump Prepares for Office — Faltering U.S. industrial leadership has allowed China to take a harder trade stance as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.
- China Slaps Sanctions on 13 U.S. Defense Firms — The largely symbolic move is in response to the Biden administration’s latest arms sales to Taiwan, the island democracy that China considers its own.
- Chanel’s Answer to the China Question — The house goes all out for its V.I.C.s.
Caixin
- Why China’s Piecemeal Child Subsidy Policy Failed to Deliver — A planned nationwide system for encouraging families to have more children could fix the current fragmented efforts run by local governments.
- Australia’s Red Meat Exports to China Fully Resume as Beijing Lifts Ban on Final Two Companies — Australian PM announces beef and veal trade with China normalized as relations improve.
- Opinion: Why U.S.’ Chip Curbs on China Could Backfire — Questions remain about how effective the new controls will be, and their impact on the global chip supply chain. By Gao Ruidong.
South China Morning Post
- Temu, Shein halt Vietnam operations pending business registration — Two of the world’s most popular budget-shopping platforms have suspended business in the Southeast Asian nation.
- China urges solar firms to find global partners to navigate tariffs, trade tensions — Commerce ministry official asks companies to seek partnerships in belt and road countries and invest in solar power projects.
- China and Japan seek to repair fraught ties as crises mount in chaotic world — Relations between the Asian powers have become highly strained in recent years, but officials from both sides are now talking up the value of cooperation.
- Cambodia says Xi supports controversial canal, but China’s silence keeps questions flowing — Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen thanked Xi Jinping for backing Funan Techo Canal when they met this week.
Nikkei Asia
- China mineral export curbs heighten Japan supply chain fears — Businesses wary of U.S.-China tensions disrupting shipments of gallium and more.
- Japan’s chip traders see China opportunities in U.S. crackdown — Supply chain uncertainty creates need for middlemen with Chinese ties, analysts say.
- German ministry under pressure to end tainted Chinese biofuel imports — Industry calls for certification system as local producers at brink of bankruptcy.
- Analysis: Did Xi Jinping act like ancient military strategist Zhuge Liang? — Zhuge abandoned trusted general Ma Su to strictly maintain military discipline.
Bloomberg
- What’s Good for China Has Been Very Bad for General Motors — Once a linchpin of GM’s global strategy, the company’s China business is in free fall.
- Traders Game Out TikTok Scenarios for Meta, Alphabet, Oracle — The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington is due to issue a ruling on whether to uphold or overturn a law that requires TikTok’s China-based owner to sell the app by Jan. 19, or face a ban.
- Chinese Billionaire’s RoyalFlush Trading App Is Big Winner of Stimulus — The tycoon behind China’s RoyalFlush has added $6 billion to his wealth since the nation’s stimulus blitz in September, underscoring how the volatility has been a boon for an elite few.
- Middle East-China Trade to Eclipse West by 2027, Think Tank Says — Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been building closer ties with China.
Reuters
- China automakers pivot to hybrids for Europe to counter EV tariffs — The switch exposes the limits of the European Union’s electric vehicle tariff scheme.
- Chinese buyers slash Canadian canola imports on fears of anti-dumping duty — Oilseed buyers in China have been shipping Canadian canola at a record pace since September.
Other Publications
- The Information: Apple Hits Snags Adapting Baidu’s AI Models for China Users — The Companies have clashed over the use of iPhone user data to improve models.
- The Economist: The hidden costs of Chinese loans — Governments that borrow from China must pay more to borrow from others.
- The Economist: Xi Jinping’s campaign against gambling is a failure — Chinese citizens go to great lengths to bet.
- Foreign Policy: The Fiction of Western Unity on China De-Risking — U.S. allies must prepare for an administration that views almost any tie to China as a source of vulnerability.
- The Athletic: Inside Haoxi Simon Wang’s journey to the top of the 2025 NHL Draft from China — Wang, who was born in Beijing, is expected to become the highest-drafted Chinese-born player ever in the NHL Draft.
- CFR: Silicon Showdown: How U.S. Policy Redrew the Global Semiconductor Map — U.S. policy and export controls have reshaped semiconductor manufacturing, fracturing the landscape of semiconductor production and distribution and opening the door for new manufacturing hubs to emerge beyond the traditional powers.