The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

China retaliates against latest US chip restrictions — Beijing bans export of materials used in semiconductors and batteries.

The New York Times

China Announces a Ban on Rare Minerals to the U.S. — The move comes a day after the Biden administration expanded curbs on the sale of advanced American technology to China.

From Chinese Patriot to American Spy: The Unusual Life of John Leung — He had been hailed by Chinese state media as a model for his efforts to promote Beijing’s interests in the United States. He was in fact an F.B.I. informant.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications