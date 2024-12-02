The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
The Wall Street Journal
- China Is Studying Russia’s Sanctions Evasion to Prepare for Taiwan Conflict — Officials report back to Beijing with lessons it can use in the event of war and Western penalties.
- How a Young Chinese Nationalist Turned Her Back on Beijing — Studying overseas, a former ‘little pink’ started questioning her patriotic education.
- Imports Are the Habit U.S. Small Businesses Can’t Quit — Trump’s tariff plans rank among the top risks for owners, even those shifting production out of China. ‘Uncertainty is the real killer.’
- After U.S.-China Prisoner Swap, Scores of Americans Are Still Trapped in China — U.S. is limited in its ability to help Americans facing exit bans from China. Some are hoping for a breakthrough.
- The Whiz Kid Who Made Billions for Yale Is Rethinking His China Strategy — Lei Zhang helped university endowments and foundations make big returns in his native country, then the U.S. soured on China.
- China Tensions Prompt U.S. Navy Race to Reload Missiles at Sea — Rearming destroyers can take them out of combat for two months. The U.S. wants to fix that.
- Building Apple Products Has Become a Side Hustle for China’s Biggest EV Maker — BYD has grown into a top iPad assembler and has put around 100,000 people to work for Tim Cook’s company.
- Biden’s Farewell to China’s Tech Sector: A New Type of Forbidden Chip — Export of memory chips used in AI applications is restricted, but delayed announcement gives Chinese companies chance to stock up.
- In Response to Property Crisis, China Studies Fundamental Overhaul — Beijing takes steps to ease segregation of urban and rural populations.
- Rubio’s Tough Stance on China Means Pressure on Importers — As President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rubio could influence whether companies like Shein or Temu can continue to do business in the U.S.
- Taiwan’s Lai Signals Hope for Continued U.S. Support Under Trump — During his visit to the U.S., Lai appeared to respond to some of the criticisms Trump has directed at Taiwan.
- China Manufacturing PMI Gauge Signals Pickup in Growth — The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.5 in November, compared with 50.3 in October.
The Financial Times
- US hits China’s chip industry with new export controls — Parting measures by Biden administration aim to slow Beijing’s development of AI with military applications.
- Fast Retailing shares fall over fears for Uniqlo stores in China — Fashion retailer is concerned founder’s remarks on Xinjiang cotton could trigger boycott and hit more than 1,000 outlets.
- China’s benchmark bond yields dip below 2% in 22-year low — Smaller lenders pile into 10-year debt as they seek secure assets.
- Chinese exporters front-load shipments in bid to dodge Trump tariffs — Sellers from China, Canada and Mexico rush to get goods into the US before levies rise.
- Opinion: Trump is playing high-stakes poker on tariffs — And the US consumer market is now the world’s richest chip. By Rana Foroohar.
The New York Times
- U.S. Condemns China’s Harsh Sentence for a Prominent Journalist — The sentencing of Dong Yuyu, a former Harvard Nieman fellow, signals that officials consider some exchanges between Chinese citizens and foreigners to be espionage.
- Taiwan’s President Visits Pacific Islands to Counter China’s Influence — Lai Ching-te is looking to shore up support from three island nations that are among a dwindling number to keep diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
- Inside a Secret Plan to Bring Uyghurs Trapped in China to the United States — On Thanksgiving eve, U.S. diplomats reunited family members who had not seen each other in years because of China’s harsh policies on the ethnic group.
- Biden Targets China’s Chip Industry With Wider Trade Bans — New rules prohibit the sale of certain types of chips and equipment to China, in an effort to close loopholes and cement the Biden administration’s legacy in countering the U.S. rival.
- Biden Visits Angola to Promote Lobito Corridor and Counter China — When President Biden visits Angola on Monday, he will promote a rail project meant to show America’s commitment to the continent and to counter Chinese influence.
- The Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times — The devastating outcome of the 1983 game reveals that nuclear escalation inevitably spirals out of control.
Caixin
- Anime-Related Stocks Become Hot Ticket Among Chinese Investors — Booming demand for merchandise based on anime and other pop culture intellectual property is increasingly reflected in the equities market.
- Chinese Chipmakers Look to Malaysia to Sidestep U.S. Tariffs — Penang is popular choice among China’s chip companies seeking expansion abroad.
- Tesla Shortens Supplier Payment Terms to 90 Days Through Cost-Saving Innovations — The EV maker gains an edge amid price war with rivals including BYD.
- BYD’s $1 Billion Turkey Factory to Start Production by End of 2026, Government Says — Official with Turkish investment body denies rumors that tariff changes may have delayed the project.
- Environmentalists Sound Alarm Over China’s Relaxed Forest Rules — National forestry regulator introduces new guidelines regarding approval for projects that would alter forests and wetlands during construction.
South China Morning Post
- Nobel-winning economist James Robinson on China’s place in his theory of institutions — Nobel laureate discusses his work on ‘inclusive’ vs ‘extractive’ institutions and how China fits in.
- Bitcoin was once dominated by China, but the Trump bump is shifting momentum to US — As the world’s factory, China cornered the market on bitcoin mining, leading to a flurry of crypto business activity before a harsh crackdown in 2021.
- China’s foreign investment is falling. Will a second Trump presidency deal a heavier blow? — China’s foreign direct investment fell by almost 30 per cent between January and October after years of steady upwards trajectory.
Nikkei Asia
- BYD passes Ford in sales as Chinese automakers surge — From Nissan to Stellantis, automakers restructure as challenges mount.
- Outflow of overseas money from Hong Kong stocks raises alarm — Market risks losing international presence as mainland investors take a bigger role.
- Palau’s tourism industry stays resilient despite Chinese pressure — Air travel is the ‘bridge’ as the Pacific island nation increases flight connections.
- Myanmar plans security firm with China to protect resource, infra projects — Rebel attacks threaten Chinese investment in the isolated Southeast Asian nation.
- Opinion: China’s young, female and educated lead cultural shift on booze — Changes in drinking habits offer opportunities for global beverage brands. By Subramania Bhatt.
Bloomberg
- A Roadmap Through the Drama and Realities of Trump’s Trade War — Trump’s tariffs could go in many different directions. Understanding the strategy from his first term, and the priorities of his new team, reveals a potential path ahead.
- China’s Lone-Wolf Attacks Pose Challenge for Xi’s Security State — The spate of mass violence has left society gripped by anxiety as the Communist Party makes grassroots efforts to maintain order.
- Germany’s Top Diplomat Bashes China’s Weapon Supplies to Russia — Annalena Baerbock said China threatens peace in Europe ahead of a potentially thorny visit to Beijing.
Reuters
- European factories struggled last month as China’s perked up ahead of Trump tariffs — China’s upswing was driven in part by Beijing’s stimulus measures and a rush to export.
Other Publications
- The Economist: How China will strike back at Trump — Xi Jinping has set out his tariff red lines. What if America crosses them?
- Associated Press: Why Temu and Shein could give Western retailers a run for their money this holiday season — The business models of the two platforms, coupled with avalanches of digital or influencer advertising, have enabled them to give Western retailers a run for their money.
- Washington Post: Could you feed yourself on $70 a month? Chinese millennials are trying. — The cost of living is weighing on consumers everywhere. But some Chinese, worried about making ends meet in a slowing economy, are taking this food-spending challenge.
- BBC: ‘Italian’ purees in UK supermarkets likely to contain Chinese forced-labour tomatoes — By piecing together shipping data from around the world, the BBC discovered how most Xinjiang tomatoes are transported into Europe.
- The Guardian: Feminist hit movie Her Story touted as China’s answer to Barbie — Directed by a woman with a cast of female leads, the film is the latest to be centred around female experiences and prove a box office success in China.
- Foreign Policy: China and North Korea Throw U.S. War Plans out the Window — The intervention of Asian powers in Europe nullifies decades of U.S. strategic planning.
- CFR: Why Did China’s Current Account Surplus Surge in the Third Quarter? — The rise in the current account surplus might be linked to the “carry” unwind in the third quarter, Brad Setser writes.