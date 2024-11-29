The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Bloomberg

How China Can Hit Back at Trump: Target US Firms, Turn to India, Africa — China wields new powers as it confronts the prospect of another trade conflict with the US, expanding its retaliatory reach in recent years to include tools capable of wreaking havoc on global commerce and finance.

US Preps China Chip Curbs That Stop Short of Early Proposals — The Biden administration is weighing additional curbs on sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China that would escalate the US crackdown on Beijing’s tech ambitions.

Opinion: Hey, Elon. You Know Who Else Was a Disruptor? Mao — Donald Trump and the Tesla boss aren’t the first to take a wrecking ball to government. They’d be wise to learn from China’s tragic experience. By Minxin Pei.

Reuters

HSBC pulling back from China credit card business after struggling to expand — The Asia-focused bank has stopped issuing new cards and is working towards winding down the service offered to a large part of China onshore customers, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Chinese ships gather near island disputed with Philippines, satellite images show — One of the images taken by Maxar Technologies on Monday and reviewed by Reuters shows about 60 vessels, some within 2 nautical miles of Thitu, a strategically important island.

China scientists rush to climate-proof potatoes — China is the world’s biggest producer of potatoes, which are crucial to global food security because of their high yield relative to other staple crops.

