The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Chinese Carmakers Are Trouncing Once-Unbeatable Japanese Rivals — Brands including Toyota, Honda and Nissan are losing share at a worrying rate.

Leaked BYD Letter Signals China EV Price War Is Set to Intensify — BYD Co. has asked suppliers to accept price cuts next year in a signal the Chinese electric vehicle maker is preparing for the brutal price war in the world’s biggest auto market to intensify.

Why Is China Purging Some of Its Most Senior Military Leaders? — Chinese President Xi Jinping has devoted billions of dollars to his aim of transforming the military into a modern force by 2027. His government has also launched sweeping purges in the upper echelons of the People’s Liberation Army.

Reuters

In careful protest, China Evergrande’s investors press for action — Hundreds of Chinese investors who lost savings in the collapse of China Evergrande launched a coordinated campaign this month to press authorities for an update on the failed property developer.

China’s Hesai to halve lidar prices next year, sees wide adoption in electric cars — “We are moving to a stage where millions of cars sold annually are equipped with lidar,” Chief Executive David Li told Reuters in an interview.

China could launch military drills near Taiwan over president’s Pacific visit, sources say — China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and the most important issue in its relations with Washington, has a strong dislike of Lai whom Beijing calls a “separatist”.

Other Publications