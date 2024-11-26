The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

Mexico Gets Cold Feet Over New Chinese EV Plant After Trump Win — Chinese EV maker BYD is finalizing plans for a factory in Mexico, a push that will test Trump’s trade policies and the Mexican government’s appetite for conflict with the president-elect.

Trump Pledges Tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China — The president-elect’s plans come after his tough economic rhetoric on the campaign trail.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China’s Multitrillion-Dollar Salve for Local Government Hidden Debt — Beijing’s latest $1.4 trillion support package shows there is a lot left to be brought onto balance sheet.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Ex-Bank of China Chairman Sentenced to Death With Reprieve — China handed a suspended death sentence to former Bank of China Ltd. Chairman Liu Liange over bribery, marking heightened scrutiny over the nation’s $66 trillion financial sector.

Trump Tests Xi’s Appetite to Play Ball With Early Tariff Threat — Donald Trump fired an opening shot in his tariff battle with Beijing by promising an additional 10% levy on Chinese goods. The question that now confronts President Xi Jinping is how much more is coming.

EU Proposes to Sanction Chinese Firms Aiding Russia’s War — The European Union is proposing to sanction several Chinese firms that it claims helped Russian companies develop attack drones that were deployed against Ukraine.

Reuters

Trump camp says China is ‘attacking’ U.S. with fentanyl. They aim to fight back — President Joe Biden‘s fentanyl diplomacy with China is under scrutiny as President-elect Donald Trump’s team seeks a harder line to stop the flow of Chinese-made chemicals powering America’s epidemic. Tariffs are just part of the discussion.

Investors say they know how to trade Trump 2.0 — The reminders of Trump’s unpredictability and his negotiation-by-media style added a new source of background volatility and unease to the financial markets.

Other Publications