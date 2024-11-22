The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China’s Hacking Reached Deep Into U.S. Telecoms — The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said hackers listened to phone calls and read texts by exploiting aging equipment and seams in the networks that connect systems.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Corporate China seeks dollars as trade tensions rise — Chinese firms are squirreling away even more dollars, pricing contracts in yuan and opening import lines to mitigate currency risks.

There are few good ways out of China’s stock slump — With Donald Trump set to return to the White House backed by a Republican-controlled Congress, should investors brace for Chinese stocks to shrivel further — or is now the moment to take a contrarian view?

Texas governor orders state agencies to sell China assets — The move is a sign of rising U.S.-China tensions starting to impact global capital flows.

Other Publications