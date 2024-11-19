The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Dozens of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced in Mass Trial — The 45 defendants, including Joshua Wong, were at the forefront of the opposition movement crushed by Beijing. Many have already been in jail for years.

Man Drives Car Into Crowd Outside Primary School in China — The incident followed an attack by a driver last week that left 35 people dead, and a mass stabbing several days later.

How China’s Rising Emissions Could Change Global Climate Politics — China has now passed Europe in its historical contribution to global warming. Rich nations say the country should contribute more climate aid.

Caixin

Fourth Former IPO Regulator Goes Missing Amid Corruption Crackdown — Wu Guofang served three consecutive terms on CSRC committee overseeing share sales.

Opinion: Project mBridge Aims to Bridge Global Economies With Central Bank Digital Currencies — The initiative doesn’t exclude the U.S. dollar, whose status depends largely on the U.S. itself. By Zhou Xiaochuan.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s export tax bombshell rocks aluminum market — China’s announcement that it will end tax rebates on exports of aluminum semi-manufactured products may have major long-term ramifications for the global supply chain.

China’s new hobbies create a spending mirage — Overall consumer goods and services aren’t generally keeping up with niche outdoor brands.

Other Publications