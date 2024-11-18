The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Biden and Xi Meet, Delivering Messages Seemingly Intended for Trump — Donald J. Trump has promised a more aggressive approach, after the Biden administration worked to avoid open conflict with Beijing.

China Stabbing Kills at Least 8 People — The stabbing, in the eastern city of Wuxi, took place days after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd in southern China, killing dozens.

