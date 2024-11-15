The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

World Fears a Wider Trade War. Malaysia Sees an Opportunity. — With Donald J. Trump promising tariffs, Malaysia hopes a deal with Singapore for greater economic integration will strengthen its role as a China alternative.

Biden’s Swan Song: A Diplomatic Trip Overshadowed by Trump’s Victory — President Biden will attend global summits in Peru and Brazil as world leaders prepare for the return of Donald Trump’s isolationist foreign policy.

Caixin

Shanghai’s Struggle to Unclog Its Hospitals — Patients with needs that could be handled at local clinics are choking major hospitals as getting people to trust community-level care is proving a challenge.

Wang Chaoyong’s Dream Ends as Chinaequity Delisted After Compliance Failures — Investment journey ends for ‘Wall Street Chinese Prodigy’ as Chinaequity delisted.

Binance Plans Southeast Asia Expansion Amid Greater Crypto Traction — Regulation of the digital asset is expected to pick up pace next year, which will help grow the industry to include more institutional players who operate in highly regulated environments, a Binance executive told Caixin.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China says Philippines sent supplies to disputed shoal — China’s Coast Guard said the supply run had proceeded “with permission” to what it considers an “illegally” beached ship.

Chinese defence firms to attend Vietnam arms fair as ties deepen — The two Communist neighbours have repeatedly said in recent months that they want to boost security and defence industry ties, and signed preliminary agreements on the matter.

Other Publications