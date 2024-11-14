The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

How China Capitalized on U.S. Indifference in Latin America — Xi Jinping’s visit for summits and the inauguration of a port illustrates what some have called China’s economic marginalization of the U.S. in the region.

How Beijing Took Control of Hong Kong’s Financial Hub—and Left the West Behind — The world’s pre-eminent East-meets-West investment hub has become more Chinese as international financial institutions, corporations, and expatriates retreat.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

BNP Paribas Cuts China Investment Banking Jobs — Around a dozen Chinese jobs axed at BNP Paribus as dealmaking slowdown bites.

How Trump’s Return Might Be a Boon for TikTok — The Chinese-owned short-video app may get a reprieve from the impending federal ban that would cost it one of its biggest markets.

Opinion: Apple Could Be a Major Casualty of Trump’s China Tariffs — One way Donald Trump has suggested he will “Make America Great Again” is by imposing tariffs of 60% or more on products imported from China. By Xing Yuqing.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Top Russian official Shoigu visits Zhuhai air show on final trade day — China demonstrated its pull on the world stage by welcoming a delegation from Saudi Arabia with its first pavilion at the event, as well as its close ties with Russia even as that country is isolated from Western nations.

Other Publications