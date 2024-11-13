The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Once They Were Neocons. Now Trump’s Foreign Policy Picks Are All ‘America First.’ — President-elect Donald J. Trump is considering nominees who fit more comfortably within his often erratic worldview, in which deal-making reigns over ideology.

Mexico Signals It Could Hit Back With Tariffs at U.S. — Could a tariff war erupt between the United States and Mexico? A top Mexican official said his country might retaliate if the Trump administration placed steep tariffs on Mexico.

China battery giant CATL would build US plant if Trump allows it — Trump wants to prevent Chinese auto imports but has said he remains open to Chinese automakers building vehicles in the United States.

Cold War bomber enhances China’s ability to strike US bases — Like America, which still relies on upgraded versions of the B-52, a bomber from the same era, China has successfully modernized its jet-powered H-6 to carry on flying deep into the 21st Century.

Vietnam expands chip packaging footprint as investors reduce China links — Vietnam’s growth in the back-end segment of the chips industry has been encouraged by the Biden administration amid growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

