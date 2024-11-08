The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

House Committee Targets Chip Technology Firms for China Ties — It requested information from a handful of firms that make chip manufacturing possible about their commercial ties to China.

China Reveals $1.4 Trillion Plan to Bail Out Local Governments — The support package came after smaller measures were announced to jump-start growth. Economists said it was not big enough to address China’s sluggish economy.

Steven Madden C.E.O. Says It Is Moving Production Out of China — The prospect of higher tariffs under President-elect Trump spurred the company to accelerate its plan to shift where its shoes are made.

