The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Trump’s Return Set to Upend Trade for American Farmers Yet Again — Expectations for a fresh round of trade disruptions with China sent soybeans, corn and wheat futures plunging.

Opinion: China’s Luckin Shows Starbucks How to Sell Coffee — Is a Frappucino an expression of individualism or a habit? The Chinese chain is betting on the latter. By Shuli Ren.

Reuters

Why Trump tariffs pose a bigger threat to China’s economy this time — Not only are the tariff rates much higher than the 7.5%-25% levied on China during his first term, the economy is also in a much more vulnerable position.

What Trump’s 2024 election win means for Asian companies — This is what potential U.S. business policy changes would mean for companies in the semiconductor, EV, and steel sectors.

Trump win casts fresh doubts over Wall Street’s China strategy — More U.S. financial firms may pull back from China, hive off local units to minimise risks or pause expansion plans on concerns about geopolitical tensions.

Other Publications