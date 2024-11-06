The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Confronts Europe Over Climate-Based Trade Restrictions — Days ahead of the U.N.’s global negotiations on climate change, China and other developing countries said trade restrictions should be part of the talks.

Caixin

Gulf Nations Put Their Money on China’s Self-Drive Expertise — China’s intelligent driving firms find welcome partners in Gulf state investors.

Chinese Shipbuilder Could Soon Restart Production on Back of MSC Mega Order — Rongsheng Heavy Industries has been hiring staff and repairing equipment at its long-dormant shipyard in Jiangsu province, sources say.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Xi Is Better Prepared for Trump Even as 60% Tariffs Risk Chaos — China now has a bigger toolbox to push back on punitive measures.

Reuters

Other Publications