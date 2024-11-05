The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

U.S. Farmers Brace for New Trump Trade Wars Amid Tariff Threats — Despite their concerns, some farm operators still support the former president and prefer his overall economic plan.

Tiny Homes Face the Ax in Hong Kong, Leaving Many Families Worried — The government says the city’s smallest apartments need more regulation. For some of Hong Kong’s poorest, that could mean higher rents or even eviction.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s messy EV dispute with Europe keeps trade tensions in check — Some EU member states are even using the dispute to bolster bilateral ties away from the Brussels-Beijing negotiations and attract fresh investment from China.

Iran oil prices to China at multi-year high after exports fall, sources say — The discounts are the narrowest since Chinese independent refiners stepped in as buyers in late 2019.

Other Publications