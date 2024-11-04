The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Faces $500,000 Fine for Banned Shipments to China — The Biden administration said it had reached a settlement after the U.S. chipmaker voluntarily disclosed that it had shipped products to a firm linked with China’s military industrial complex.

Foreclosures in China Soar, Threatening to Choke Off Bank Profits — When the housing market was flying high, mortgage defaults were almost nonexistent. But now the legal system is struggling to keep up with evictions.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications