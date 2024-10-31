logo for print

The Daily Roundup

October 31st, 2024.

Cover Story

TSMC's Huawei Headache

TSMC is in hot water for allegedly supplying chips to Huawei via a company with ties to crypto. That company also has ties to the Chinese state. A review of ownership records by The Wire raises new questions about why TSMC was supplying it in the first place.

On-Demand Webinar: Strategies for Identifying Military End Users

  • Learn about the latest proposed export controls
  • Discover techniques to identify covered end users
  • Enhance compliance processes, avoid penalties
Watch Now

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles