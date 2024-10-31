The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Election-Year Fight Over What Counts as Chinese-Owned U.S. Farmland — A company with Chinese investors that owns land near U.S. military sites successfully petitioned the USDA to change the lands’ classification as Chinese-owned.

China PMIs Hint at Economic Recovery — An official gauge of China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in October, snapping a five-month run in contractionary territory in a tentative sign of recovery as Beijing strives to revive the economy.

Taiwan’s Race for Secure Internet Detours Around Musk’s Starlink — SpaceX’s network hasn’t cracked the market on an island where self-sufficiency is a matter of survival.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China’s Drive to Develop the Tech to Move Machines With Thoughts Alone — Researchers in the country are pushing clinical applications in certain areas to the cutting edge globally as they look to rival Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

China’s Comac Global Expansion Plans Take Off with New Singapore Office — Comac’s Singapore office will act as hub to coordinate with other airlines and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Is Becoming a Bigger Problem for Europe’s Profit Scorecard — A broadening array of European firms is blaming China for glum earnings outlooks, as weak demand, government scrutiny and tariff spats with the trading partner put pressure on stocks.

China Widens AstraZeneca Probe as Country Boss Investigated — AstraZeneca’s China President Leon Wang is under investigation by the country’s authorities, as Beijing’s intensifying regulatory scrutiny on the British drug giant reaches its senior ranks.

Pacific Island Leader Says China Is Pressing for Taiwan Switch — The leader of one of Taiwan’s last diplomatic allies in the Pacific said his nation is under increasing pressure from China to end its support for Taipei.

Reuters

BYD’s outpacing of Tesla has only just begun — One electric-vehicle challenge Elon Musk saw coming in his rear-view mirror has just edged past him.

China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs, sources say — The new European Union tariffs of up to 45.3% came into effect on Wednesday after a year-long investigation that divided the bloc and prompted retaliation from Beijing.

Other Publications