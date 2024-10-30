The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

EU drives through tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles — Levies totalling up to 45% needed to compensate for Beijing’s ‘injurious’ subsidies, says Brussels.

The New York Times

Caixin

Potential Trump Reelection Looms Over Weakening Yuan — If Trump wins the U.S. presidential election and the Republican Party holds power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, there is a significant chance that a 60% tariff on imports from China will be put into effect.

Innovative Drugs Take Center Stage at Chinese Health Insurance Program’s Latest Round of Price Negotiations — Firms have been asked to be flexible as the country’s health insurance program strains to keep up with the aging population’s growing demand.

Fallen Chinese Banker Names Associates to Reduce Sentence — Several former finance officials and executives stung for graft in recent years were exposed by ex-Zheshang Bank Vice President Zhang Changgong, sources say.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

US Efforts to Contain Xi’s Push for Tech Supremacy Are Faltering — The world outside the US is increasingly driving Chinese electric vehicles, scrolling the web on Chinese smartphones and powering their homes with Chinese solar panels.

How American Tax Breaks Brought a Chinese Solar Energy Giant to Ohio — The Inflation Reduction Act restored American manufacturing jobs – and gave China an opportunity to extend its dominance in some clean energy technologies.

Opinion: Trump Muddies an Already-Chaotic Debate in China — A possible second term is adding to disagreement over the size of China’s fiscal stimulus and how it should be spent. By Shuli Ren.

Reuters

China is reshaping, not choking, private business — Private companies only accounted for 33% of the combined market value of the 100 largest Chinese stocks in June, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, down from a peak of 55% just three years prior.

China’s looming fiscal package set to stabilise rather than boost growth — Larger-than-expected monetary stimulus last month fuelled unfettered investor speculation about a complementing, blockbuster fiscal programme to immediately revive sagging economic activity.

EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs, risking Beijing backlash — The extra tariffs were formally approved and published in the EU’s Official Journal on Tuesday, meaning they will take effect on Wednesday.

Other Publications