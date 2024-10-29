The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

China’s Top Oil Companies Turn in Mixed Results Amid Weak Demand — State-controlled producer PetroChina posted lower profit and revenue, rounding out mixed results for the country’s big three oil companies.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Part-Time Farmers, Part-Time Rock Stars: A Chinese Band’s Unlikely Rise — The band, Varihnaz, has gained fans by offering an alternative to China’s hyper-polished, fast-paced modern life, with songs about pesticides and poultry raising.

How Russia, China and Iran Are Interfering in the Presidential Election — Eight years after Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, foreign influence with American voters has grown more sophisticated. That could have outsize consequences in the 2024 race.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Priced-out European airlines cut Chinese routes over winter — China’s carriers benefit from flying over Russia, offering faster, cheaper flights.

Japanese expats in China to gain new insurance choices — Mizuho-linked agent will also set up hotline to help clients through crises.

Bloomberg

Apple Ships $6 Billion of iPhones From India in Big China Shift — Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India jumped by a third in the six months through September, underscoring its push to expand manufacturing in the country and reduce dependence on China.

China Investors Scour Protest Data for Clues to Next Stimulus Moves — For years, documenting protests in China was a task for political activists. Now, it’s capturing the attention of investors who are trying to predict if Beijing will pivot to a bazooka stimulus.

Biden Finalizes Curbs on US Investing in China Chip, AI Tech — The Biden administration finalized restrictions on investments by US individuals and companies into advanced technology in China, including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Reuters

China considers over $1.4 trillion in extra debt over next few years — China’s top legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), is looking to approve the fresh fiscal package, including 6 trillion yuan which would partly be raised via special sovereign bonds.

China’s Xi pressed Biden to alter language on Taiwan — China wanted the U.S. to say “we oppose Taiwan independence,” rather than the current version, which is that the United States “does not support” independence for Taiwan.

Election shock in key US ally Japan could embolden China, other rivals — Analysts say China could increase intrusions into Japanese territory as well as step up pressure on Taiwan.

Other Publications