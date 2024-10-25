The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Opinion: ‘They Would Never Be Doing This Under Trump’: Two G.O.P. Foreign Policy Experts on What a Second Term Would Mean for the World — Former Trump officials Robert C. O’Brien and Eldridge Colby discuss potential policy toward China and other international issues. By Ross Douthat.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Mercedes Pledges Cost Cuts After China Slump Hits Margin — China’s economic slowdown has hit the German automaker hard.

Western Brands Are Losing More Ground to Cheaper Chinese Rivals — China’s growing consumer frugality has led to yet another quarter of sluggish earnings for some global brands, but turbocharged growth for their local rivals.

Record Defaults Hit $800 Billion Chinese Local Debt Market — Defaults in an opaque corner of China’s local debt market have surged to a record high, ensnaring investors who’d assumed the securities had an implicit guarantee from the state.

Reuters

Other Publications