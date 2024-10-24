The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The U.S. and IMF Disagree About China. That’s A Problem. — The IMF doesn’t share U.S. view that China’s massive trade surpluses are hurting the world, and that tension is likely to grow.

Opinion: Trump’s Tariffs Won’t Bring Us Peace and Prosperity — Free trade lowers prices and pre-empts war. Why do some Republicans want protectionism instead? By Rand Paul.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Why It’s Getting Harder to Fly to China — European carriers are enduring higher costs because they have to avoid Russian airspace, while a sluggish economy and geopolitical tensions are hurting business travel to China.

China May Chafe as North Korea Sends Soldiers to Fight Ukraine — North Korea’s decision to dispatch troops to help Russia subdue Ukraine may put another Kremlin ally, China, in a tough spot diplomatically.

A Modi-Xi Meeting Could Signal a Thaw Between India and China — A meeting between the two leaders comes just two days after they settled a tense border dispute in the Himalayas. But experts said their long-term geopolitical rivalry would persist.

Caixin

Chinese Couriers Ride the E-Commerce Boom for Middle East Expansion — Gulf states offer a lucrative online market for China’s logistics providers.

Smash IPO Doesn’t Shake Investors’ AI Pharma Doubts — While QuantumPharm’s Hong Kong listing was a blockbuster, observers remain cool on the industry’s long-term profitability.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications