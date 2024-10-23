The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China to Inject up to 1 Trillion Yuan into State Banks to Power Growth — Capital injection into six banks is to solidify the banking system and invigorate economic recovery.

Chinese Carmakers Cut Prices in Thai Market as Sales Slump — Purchases are down as local lenders become more cautious about approving car loans amid soaring household debt.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications