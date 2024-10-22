logo for print

How German Drone Engines Landed in Russian Hands via China

Fujian Delong Aviation Technology acquired a family-owned German enginemaker. Now its subsidiary is selling drone engines to Russia.

Cover Story

Is Xi Jinping a Marxist?

“Xi Jinping Thought” — articulated in texts by China’s leader and dissected in two new books — has the power to reshape China for decades to come. So what exactly does Xi Jinping think?

