The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire's daily news roundup.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Chinese AI groups get creative to drive down cost of models — 01.ai, Alibaba and ByteDance have cut ‘inference’ costs despite Washington curbs on accessing cutting-edge chips.

China cuts interest rates in battle to hit year-end growth target — Beijing steps up efforts to reboot economy amid mounting pressure to achieve goal of about 5% growth.

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Beijing bourse plans to help smaller tech companies to list — The Beijing Stock Exchange will help small and medium-sized tech companies with training and access to finance as part of government plans to foster innovation.

China boosts export controls on dual use items, state media says — The regulations aim to improve transparency and standardization of export control policies and to boost export control capabilities of items that may be used either for civilian or military purposes.

India, China strike border patrol pact that could ease ties, top official says — India and China have reached a deal on patrolling their disputed Himalayan frontier to resolve a four-year military stand-off.

Other Publications