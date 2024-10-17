The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Shares of Louis Vuitton Owner Drop on Anxiety About Chinese Shoppers — Weak sales in China at LVMH, the owner of Dior, Tiffany and more, sent a shudder through the luxury sector.

Caixin

China’s Ganfeng and Minmetals Bid for Stake in Chilean Lithium Salt Flat — Chinese companies on shortlist to develop Chile’s lithium-rich salt flat.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China building capacity to rapidly strike Taiwan, senior Taiwanese official says — Taiwan has for the past five years complained of almost daily Chinese military activities around the island, including at least four rounds of major war games and regular “joint combat readiness patrols”.

China’s rapid electrification is catching out oil producers — Electricity demand in China used to grow in line with gross domestic product, but since 2019 the IEA said electricity demand has risen nearly 50% faster than GDP.

China’s woes make Plaza Accord 2.0 less outlandish — The People’s Bank of China tightly watches over the currency with capital controls in place, and Washington’s ties with Beijing are not as cozy as the ones with Tokyo before the Plaza Accord.

