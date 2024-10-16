The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

Luxury’s Last Growth Engine Has Stalled — A sudden slowdown in Chinese demand reported by Louis Vuitton’s owner is a bad sign for the luxury industry.

Alibaba, Baidu Invest in Chinese Smart-Driving Tech Company’s Near $700 Million IPO — Alibaba and search-engine giant Baidu are investing in a nearly $700 million equity offering by Horizon Robotics.

How the U.S. Is Trying to Challenge China’s Cobalt Chokehold — Talks over mining company Chemaf in Congo are part of a push by the Biden administration to secure global supplies of a metal used in everything from jet fighters and drones to electric-vehicle batteries.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Wild Stock Market Swings Hurt a $21 Trillion Bull Case — China’s 200 million-strong army of retail investors was supposed to help the market turn a corner. Instead, it has become a source of weakness.

Xi’s Stronger Grip on Legislature Shows Lack of Checks on Power — As the world waits for China’s lawmakers to put a price tag on fiscal stimulus, one thing is increasingly clear: Anything they produce will reflect the growing control of President Xi Jinping over all aspects of government and society.

Opinion: The US Can’t Stay ‘Ambiguous’ in the Taiwan Strait — America’s official policy toward Greater China is riddled by contradictions and swathed in bureaucratic argot that sounds suspiciously like parody. By Andreas Kluth.

Reuters

Other Publications