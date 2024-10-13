Is Beijing’s Surprise Pivot Built to Last?

The headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, in Beijing. Credit: kool99 via iStock.com

China’s recent economic pivot has electrified financial markets and captured the attention of investors across the globe. In late September 2024, Beijing unleashed a potent blend of fiscal and monetary measures, spearheaded by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in a surprise move that caught even seasoned insiders off guard. The result? An extraordinary market surge, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices skyrocketing over 25 percent, while sentiment reversed sharply from pessimism