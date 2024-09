Illustration by Valeria Petrone

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

The roar of an F-16 fighter jet regularly interrupts the daily grind in central Hualien. Located on Taiwan’s mountainous eastern coast, Hualien is best known as a launching pad for avid hikers visiting the jaw-dropping cliffs of nearby Taroko National Park. But it is also home to the Chiashan Air Force Base — one of Taiwan’s most important defense installations in the event of a Chinese military invasion. The regular sorties of the iconic American-made military aircraft s