A worker produces semiconductor products in Binzhou, China, June 2024. Credit: Costfoto/NurPhoto via AP

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Export controls on China have reached a point of no return. A new and expansive package due this month or early next from the U.S. will mean that the semiconductor manufacturing sectors of the two countries are set firmly on a path towards complete decoupling. U.S.-China relations are likely to take a major hit, with Beijing ratcheting up its own controls on critical minerals exports, threatening a major tit-for-tat escalation. Despite all the rhetoric from Washington about small yards and