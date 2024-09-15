Remember Tibet?

Illustration by Tim Marrs

There are no photos of Tibet’s top tourist attraction from the afternoon of February 25, 2022. Typically, the Potala Palace, the 1,000-room, traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lama that was built in the 1600s, is teeming with tourists — the UNESCO World Heritage Site is the majestic backdrop of countless photos on Chinese social media networks like Weibo and WeChat. Every year, some 37 million tourists visit Lhasa, Tibet’s capital, where the palace is built into the side of a mounta