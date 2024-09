Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, May 3, 2024. Credit: Department of Defense via Flickr

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Under the last two U.S. presidents, one tool has emerged as a favorite in Washington’s efforts to get tough on Chinese companies: the sanctions list. Whether it’s to restrict sensitive exports, slow China’s military modernization, or to combat human rights abuses, Congress and the executive branch have increasingly leaned on sanctions and red-flag lists to take on the U.S.’s primary strategic rival. Since the start of the Trump administration, more than 1,200 Chinese en